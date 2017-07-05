Bites: Pizza coming to Navi Kitchen, Joys of Jewish Preserving dinner, Cobbler contest

PIZZA AT NAVI KITCHEN COMING SOON! Last week, Navi Kitchen posted a tasty teaser on its Facebook page of what’s soon to come: Pizza! And not just any pizza, but chef-owner Preeti Mistry’s much-anticipated take on Neapolitan-style pizza with Indian-influenced toppings and flavors. The Emeryville restaurant will offer its pies starting on July 15, when it will also be expanding its hours, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, to include dinner service. While we’re talking about Mistry, she also posted on Facebook this week that her first publication, The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook: Indian Spice, Oakland Soul is coming out this October. Navi Kitchen is at 5000 Adeline St. (at 47th) in Emeryville.

ARBOR CAFÉ IS NOW HAWK AND PONY As of June 26, Temescal’s Arbor Café is now officially called Hawk and Pony. Hoodline first reported on the change and followed up with new owners, Ian and Rebecca Carpenter, who said they do not plan on major changes to Arbor’s offerings. The Carpenters told Nosh, “We’re still working to switch things over — like signage and menu.” They plan to gradually put their own stamp on the business; including extending café hours, expanding the beer selection and tweaking the food offered. In fact, just yesterday on Facebook, the owners asked customers for feedback on what they’d like to see on their new breakfast and lunch menu. Opinionated and hungry Arbor fans, now’s your chance to be heard! Hawk and Pony is at 4210 Telegraph Ave. (at 42nd), Oakland.

THE GREAT OAKLAND BAKING SHOW Calling all local amateur bakers! Bring your best cobbler, crisp or crumble to CUESA’s Summer Jam, taking place on Sunday, July 9 at Jack London Square Farmers Market. As this is a seasonal celebration, entries must include a summer produce from one of CUESA’s farmers market vendors. (Find out more details and rules here, including the difference between a cobbler, crisp and crumble.) Contestants must submit their entry between the hours of 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the day of the event to be considered for the competition. And here’s something extra special to note: Berkeleyside’s very own Frances Dinkelspiel will join a panel of seven other distinguished judges to choose the winners. Good luck! The Cobblers, Crisps and Crumbles Contest starts at 11 a.m.; winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. CUESA’s Summer Jam takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jack London Square Farmers Market, 472 Water St. (near Broadway) in Oakland.

JEWISH PRESERVED FOODS DINNER Inspired by food blogger Emily Paster’s cookbook, The Joys of Jewish Preserving, Saul’s Restaurant and Deli‘s chef-owner, Peter Levitt is cooking and hosting a special multi-course dinner on July 13. The offerings for the evening will highlight fermented and preserved ingredients and have an Eastern-European and Middle-Eastern slant. The menu will feature Shetl raspberry syrup, seltzer and kasha buckwheat spirit; arugula with a Matbucha (a spicy tomato and pepper spread) cracker; Arak and Bernie’s apple cider; lamb stuffed pita (or eggplant ratatouille stuffed pita, for vegetarians) with pickled vegetables; and peaches in syrup with whipped cream. The meal will be followed by a discussion and book signing with Paster. The Jewish Preserved Foods Dinner will take place at Saul’s Restaurant and Deli, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine) in Berkeley. Tickets are $48 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

GOURMET WAFFLE SPOT COMING TO DOWNTOWN BERKELEY We noticed Gadani, a mysterious brown storefront on Berkeley Square with a faux living wall blocking the view inside. Fortunately, a paper taped onto the window sheds a little more light onto what we can eventually find here. Gadani will offer “handcrafted waffles” and is “coming soon.” We’ll continue updating you about this upcoming waffle spot as more information becomes available. Gadani will be at 139 Berkeley Sq. in Berkeley.

BASTILLE DAY AT MARKET HALL Francophiles take note: Market Hall in Rockridge is hosting a free French culinary-themed party next Friday, July 14. Cookbook author, Georgeanne Brennan, will be on hand to discuss, and offer samples of dishes made from, La Vie Rustic, her cookbook that connects the dots between French food and California cuisine. There’ll also be tastings of cheeses and other French ingredients. The Bastille Day Soirée will take from 4 to 6 p.m. at Market Hall Foods in Rockridge at 5655 College Ave. in Oakland.

IMM STREET FOOD CLOSED TIL JULY 10 Just a head’s up that Imm Thai Street Food on University Avenue in Berkeley is temporarily closed through Sunday July 9. A sign in the window explains the reason: “It’s time for summer break!” Come back on July 10 to get your Su Kho Thai and crispy chicken wings. Imm Thai Street Food is at 2068 University Ave. in Berkeley.

