The Nosh Wire: 07.05.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
Produce at Berkeley Bowl. Photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin/Flickr

Bites: Pizza coming to Navi Kitchen, Joys of Jewish Preserving dinner, Cobbler contest (Nosh)
Oakland eats: ‘New Tin’s Supermarket’ closes, ‘Phnom Penh House’ & ‘The Well’ open, more (Hoodline)
Mezzo and Raleigh’s reopened Tuesday (Daily Cal)
Bay Area Bites guide to 5 favorite french fry dishes in Oakland, Berkeley and Richmond (Bay Area Bites)
Bound for Beanville: Blue lake green bean salad by Paul Canales (Oakland Magazine)
Review: Berkeley’s Saha offers a twist on traditional Arabic fare (East Bay Times0