UC Berkeley offers admission to more than 15K students (UCB News)
Californian acceptance rate drops in UC’s 2017 admissions (Daily Cal)
Paul Alivisatos named executive vice chancellor, provost (UCB News)
UC Chancellor: Cal Athletics needs balanced budget by 2020 (Golden Bear)
Trump nominates Cal alum as surgeon general (Daily Cal)
Berkeley’s Spellling is the most striking debut of the year (Express)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.06.17
UC Berkeley offers admission to more than 15K students (UCB News)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »