Photos: Take a peek inside Maker’s Common in Berkeley (Nosh)
Degrees Plato opens with heart, art, SRO crowd in Oakland’s Laurel district (East Bay Times)
Almanac Beer Co. to open taproom, production facility in Alameda (SF Chronicle)
Lucia’s: a pizzeria with heart (510 Foodie)
Berkeley’s Fieldwork Brewing Co. expands into San Mateo this summer (SF Business Times)
Disability rights advocate calls out Drake’s Dealership and more a.m. intel (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 07.06.17
