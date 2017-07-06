The Nosh Wire: 07.06.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
The chicken and waffles from Luka’s Taproom in Oakland. Photo: Arnold Gatilao/Flickr

Photos: Take a peek inside Maker’s Common in Berkeley (Nosh)
Degrees Plato opens with heart, art, SRO crowd in Oakland’s Laurel district (East Bay Times)
Almanac Beer Co. to open taproom, production facility in Alameda (SF Chronicle)
Lucia’s: a pizzeria with heart (510 Foodie)
Berkeley’s Fieldwork Brewing Co. expands into San Mateo this summer (SF Business Times)
Disability rights advocate calls out Drake’s Dealership and more a.m. intel (Eater)