The Berkeley Wire: 07.07.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Berkeley bench by Gina g10

Massive fire pushes Oakland Y users to Berkeley Y (Stephen Brown)
Second baby peregrine falcon flies off Campanile (Mercury News)
Teens use marshmallows to help an orphan a half a world away (NBC)
Fourth Street: California dreaming in West Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
To solve student housing crisis, new Chancellor turns to city (Daily Cal)
Community forums are way for police chief to gauge community mood (East Bay Times)