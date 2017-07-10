Police handle stabbing downtown

One person was taken to Highland Hospital with stab wounds and one man has been arrested after an early-morning fight in downtown Berkeley on Monday, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Jennifer Wilson said the person who was stabbed was in stable condition as of shortly after 2 a.m.

Wilson said several people called BPD to report a fight between two males. One had a knife and the other had a Taser, the callers said. The first call came in to the Berkeley Police Department just after 12:40 a.m.

When police arrived to 2050 Center St., right outside Berkeley City College, both of the individuals were still there. One of them, who had multiple stab wounds, was taken to Highland for medical care.

According to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, that person was stabbed in the neck and arm, and had other more superficial wounds as well.

Wilson said an officer on scene took a cat belonging to the injured person to the Berkeley animal shelter for safekeeping.

After the fight, police recovered evidence at the scene and spoke to witnesses, including multiple people at Eureka! restaurant who stayed in the area to share what they had seen with authorities.

Wilson said police are still trying to determine if the individuals knew each other prior to the fight, and what might have sparked the violence.

She said the incident took place just east of the main entrance to the college, and much of the evidence was recovered on a long wheelchair ramp there. There were also indications the fight may have extended into the street.

Police are still determining the extent of the crimes as they continue their investigation, Wilson said.

The man who was arrested could be held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His name was not immediately available due to the preliminary nature of the case.