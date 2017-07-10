The Berkeley Wire: 07.10.17 By Berkeleyside editors July 10, 2017, 5:15 p.m.July 10, 2017 Bee on Q by Paul SullivanA museum where you can smell the history of perfume (NYT)UC Berkeley Business school dean, Rich Lyons, to step down (UCB News)New UCB Chancellor not moving into campus residence (CBS)Campus management of protests costs $894K (Daily Cal)Activist Elsa Cooper dies suddenly at 47 (Daily Cal)
