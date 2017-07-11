The Berkeley Wire: 07.11.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Long-term parking by TJ Gehling

UC Berkeley ranks fourth for delivering value (UCB News)
Baby falcons take flight in Berkeley (NYT)
W. Kamau Bell serious minded about comedy (SF Chronicle)
Campus solar vehicle team comes in first at Sun Grand Prix (Daily Cal)
City Attorney files restraining order vs. mental health client (Daily Cal)

 