The Berkeley Wire: 07.11.17 By Berkeleyside editors July 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.July 11, 2017 Long-term parking by TJ GehlingUC Berkeley ranks fourth for delivering value (UCB News)Baby falcons take flight in Berkeley (NYT)W. Kamau Bell serious minded about comedy (SF Chronicle)Campus solar vehicle team comes in first at Sun Grand Prix (Daily Cal)City Attorney files restraining order vs. mental health client (Daily Cal)
