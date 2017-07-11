The Nosh Wire: 07.11.17

By Nosh editors
The small poke bowl with ahi tuna and hamachi from Poki Poke in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Sunset Magazine finds fresh inspiration and perspective in Oakland (Nosh)
Summer fun: Top 8 beer gardens in Oakland (Focus Snap Eat)
Okonomi Yaki: Popping up in Temescal (510 Foodie)
Virtual reality and smoothie bars: What’s in at Bay Area university libraries? (East Bay Times)
DIY Cheese Recipe: Learn How Easy It Is To Make A Batch Of Homemade Ricotta (KQED)
Cheap eats: Wonderland Restaurant (Diablo)