Bites: Westside Café under new ownership, Joshu-ya quietly transforms into ramen restaurant (Nosh)
New: The Kebabery (Diablo)
Oakland’s Homeroom throws week-long celebration of mac and cheese (SFGate)
Sláinte Pub & Grub brings Irish pub fare to Oakland (East Bay Times)
Rita’s Italian Ice opening in Alameda and more a.m. intel (Eater)
Yuzu Ramen & Broffee goes deep to the bone (East Bay Express)
The Nosh Wire: 07.12.17
Bites: Westside Café under new ownership, Joshu-ya quietly transforms into ramen restaurant (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »