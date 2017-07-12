The Nosh Wire: 07.12.17

By Nosh editors
Lychees from Oakland Chinatown. Photo: JasonUnbound/Flickr

Bites: Westside Café under new ownership, Joshu-ya quietly transforms into ramen restaurant (Nosh)
New: The Kebabery (Diablo)
Oakland’s Homeroom throws week-long celebration of mac and cheese (SFGate)
Sláinte Pub & Grub brings Irish pub fare to Oakland (East Bay Times)
Rita’s Italian Ice opening in Alameda and more a.m. intel (Eater)
Yuzu Ramen & Broffee goes deep to the bone (East Bay Express)