Opinion: With the number of older residents growing, Berkeley must design for their well-being

You’ve heard it before: the world is on the brink of a demographic milestone. While today roughly one in seven Americans is age 65 or older, this population will double by 2060 and California has the most elders of any state. By 2050, the number of centenarians—those age 100+—will have increased 1000%.

The Bay Area’s senior moment(um). Older adults are the fastest-growing segment of the population in the Bay Area, growing 14% in three years (2x more than any other age group). In Berkeley, people 65 and older were the only growing segment of Berkeley’s population from 2000 to 2010, the latest census available census data. The number of older adults grew from 10.2 % of the population in 2000 to 11.7% in 2010.

Berkeley, the birthplace of the Independent Living movement has the chance to become a leader again. Without Berkeley, we might not have the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). Berkeley should step up and become again a leader in a movement that promotes an inclusive and accessible environment for people of all ages and abilities.

Cities must be our allies as we age. Berkeley has challenges—hills, walk-ups, limited accessible housing stock. We must design cities, homes, and workplaces to be adaptable to changing personal needs. “Don’t just design for aging populations and their survival; design for their thrival,” said Chris Luebkeman, ARUP Fellow/Global Director of Foresight, Research + Innovation, ARUP, in a recent presentation at the invitation of the nonprofit AtHomeWithGrowingOlder at IDEO.

Our imperative: From July 23-27, the 21st World Congress on Gerontology & Geriatrics will come to San Francisco. More than 6,000 professionals from around the world who work in, advocate for, and research aging will gather. Since this conference is held in the U.S. only once every 32 years, now is the time to join our movement and share your thoughts on how to future-proof our cities and ourselves with local startups, political representatives, and organizations. Here are some ideas: