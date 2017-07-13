The Berkeley Wire: 07.13.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Poppies by the path by TJ Gehling

Bertolt Brecht’s “Chalk Circle” plays for free in the park (East Bay Times)
A Look Back: Wartime introduces city to rent control (East Bay Times)
Fire and police salaries reach as high as $313K (Daily Cal)
Thai restaurant, Chick’N Rice to open in August (SF Chronicle)