Meet Naomi Elze-Harris, chef at Neptune’s in Alameda (Nosh)
Abalone, that delicious rarity, being farmed in Bay Area (KQED)
Friday deal: Get one dozen Krisy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents (East Bay Times)
A different burger (East Bay Express)
Deliciously simple breakfast at Cracked Sandwich (East Bay Dish)
The Nosh Wire: 07.13.17
Meet Naomi Elze-Harris, chef at Neptune’s in Alameda (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »