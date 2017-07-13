The Nosh Wire: 07.13.17

By Nosh editors
Vegan Filipino food from No Worries food truck. Photo: nadja_robot/Flickr

Meet Naomi Elze-Harris, chef at Neptune’s in Alameda (Nosh)
Abalone, that delicious rarity, being farmed in Bay Area (KQED)
Friday deal: Get one dozen Krisy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents (East Bay Times)
A different burger (East Bay Express)
Deliciously simple breakfast at Cracked Sandwich (East Bay Dish)