Berkeley police: Help find missing girl abducted by mother

The Berkeley Police Department is looking for a 5-year-old girl taken Friday by her mother, who has “diminished capacity,” authorities report.

The little girl, Mayalyia Booker, was taken from the 1500 block of Prince Street on Friday at about 3:15 p.m., police said in a statement shortly before 5 p.m.

Mayalyia, who is black, is 3 feet 6 to 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and has short hair in twists. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes, police said.

Authorities say Booker was last seen with her mother, Laquita Davis, who is 34 years old. Davis, who is also black, is 5 feet 8, 172 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has two braids and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to help safely locate Mayalyia to call 911 or 510-981-5900.

This story was updated after publication to include photographs released shortly before 6 p.m. by BPD.