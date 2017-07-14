Berkeley police respond to gunfire call

Police are on the scene in West Berkeley on Friday after gunfire reports that may have involved two vehicles, community members report.

Berkeleyside has asked the Berkeley Police Department for details.

In the meantime, officers are on the scene at Bancroft Way and Seventh Street, and at least one lane of traffic has been blocked for the investigation.

The call came in to BPD just before 7:55 p.m.

Several community members told Berkeleyside that two vehicles in the area may have been shooting at each other, but this has not been confirmed.

Readers reported that there may have been five gunshots, and that one vehicle may have been damaged by gunfire.

Police stopped a man alone in his vehicle, which matched witness descriptions related to the incident, shortly after 8 p.m. at Dwight Way and Ninth Street, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic. They planned to test the driver’s hands for gunshot residue.

Police have recovered bullet casings at the scene, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic. A firearm also may have been recovered.

Berkeleyside will update this report once information is made available by BPD.