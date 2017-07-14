The Nosh Wire: 07.14.17

By Nosh editors
Fish tacos from Taqueria Sinaloa in Oakland. Photo: colleenmorgan/Flickr

Does the new Mezzo live up to the old Café Intermezzo? (Nosh)
The best new restaurants to try now (San Francisco Magazine)
This Indian restaurant is secretly a gay bar (Vice Munchies)
The Temple Club: A new kind of traditional Vietnamese coming to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Tacos El Último Baile fills Oakland bar-dweller bellies (East Bay Express)
510 News: Navi Kitchen launches dinner service (pizza!), Curry Up Now opens in Alameda (Tablehopper)