Does the new Mezzo live up to the old Café Intermezzo? (Nosh)
The best new restaurants to try now (San Francisco Magazine)
This Indian restaurant is secretly a gay bar (Vice Munchies)
The Temple Club: A new kind of traditional Vietnamese coming to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Tacos El Último Baile fills Oakland bar-dweller bellies (East Bay Express)
510 News: Navi Kitchen launches dinner service (pizza!), Curry Up Now opens in Alameda (Tablehopper)
The Nosh Wire: 07.14.17
