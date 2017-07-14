UC Berkeley student arrested on suspicion of hate crime, vandalism

A UC Berkeley student who said Berkeley police racially profiled him when they arrested him near campus in late June is back in jail in connection with a vandalism and hate crime case BPD said it was investigating last week.

Ismael Chamu, 21, was arrested on a warrant at his San Francisco home at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online.

Chamu is being held at Berkeley Jail on $85,000 bail on suspicion of felony vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, the commission of a hate crime, hate crime enhancements and conspiracy, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley police spokesman. No other arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Police said last week that they had tallied more than 35 instances of vandalism, including graffiti on cars and fences, and slashed tires on at least 17 vehicles, in the Southside neighborhood along several blocks of Prospect Street near Hillside Avenue. The graffiti included phrases such as “fuck white people,” and is therefore considered a hate crime, BPD said.

Frankel said Friday that the department will have no further comment until after the case has been presented to the Alameda County district attorney’s office Monday.

Chamu was first arrested by BPD on suspicion of a weapons violation at 3 a.m. June 28. Police said afterward that an officer saw Chamu hide what turned out to be an illegal knife as officers approached him and and another young man in connection with what later was determined to be an unrelated burglary investigation.

According to BPD, an officer saw Chamu duck behind a vehicle and appear to set something down. Authorities said an officer recovered a knife under that vehicle during the subsequent investigation. According to a photograph of the knife provided by BPD, it was a 6-inch knife with a 2.5-inch blade. Police arrested Chamu on suspicion of possession of an illegal weapon.

Chamu of Los Banos was not charged in that case, but he wrote online the night of his release from jail about what he described as racial profiling and discriminatory language used against him by authorities because, he said, he is Mexican. The post went viral and was shared online thousands of times.

During the same night of Chamu’s arrest, and in the same Southside Berkeley neighborhood, police separately said they were investigating a spate of vandalism they later said was also a hate crime. Berkeleyside broke the story.

Details about the June 28 vandalism appeared on private social network Nextdoor: “Multiple cars, and fences were spray painted with Anarchist symbols, painting out license plates and slogans such as, F$%# white people, Class Warfare sometime during the night,” one local resident near Hillside Avenue and Prospect Street wrote.

The messages also included “FTP,” an anti-police term. Another resident who saw the original Nextdoor post initially brought it to Berkeleyside’s attention.

In recent months, Chamu posted on Facebook to criticize police and the legal system, gentrification, the tech industry, “the right wing” and “their free speech,” liberals, progressives and the Democratic Party.

His account is no longer publicly visible.

After protests in Berkeley earlier this year, Chamu also posted in support of the antifascist movement and said police protected white supremacists and were “hand in hand with Nazis” during demonstrations in town.

Chamu is studying public health and political science, according to his LinkedIn page. He recently completed his junior year.

Chamu is the co-president of the Pre-Law Coalition for Social Justice, and works as a substitute teacher for the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

According to online records from the sheriff’s office, Chamu is scheduled for arraignment Monday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.