Police: 3 shot, 2 arrested near UC Berkeley

Three people were shot near the UC Berkeley campus early Saturday morning, and at least two others have been arrested, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Lt. Kevin Schofield said two groups of people, all male, got into a fight at the intersection of Durant Avenue and Bowditch Street just after 2:40 a.m. The popular Telegraph Avenue commercial area is nearby, and Durant Avenue has a number of late-night eateries.

“Gunshots were fired by at least one person, resulting in three people being shot,” Schofield said. All three had been involved in the altercation, he said. The group of about 10 then fled on foot “in all directions.”

Schofield said multiple people were detained by police. The three gunshot victims were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Of the two who were arrested, at least one is an adult, Schofield said.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic firearm during the investigation, police said.

The information that follows was gleaned by Berkeleyside from scanner traffic as the incident unfolded, and is preliminary and unconfirmed. Berkeleyside has asked police for confirmation.

All three victims were found in the area of Bowditch Street near Durant Avenue and Channing Way. One was struck in the lower leg, another in the foot, and another in the knee, according to scanner transmissions.

UC Berkeley’s Shotspotter system — an automated system that uses microphones to identify and quickly locate the source of gunfire — put the first gunshot at 2:41 a.m., and indicated 2532 Durant as its location.

Both Berkeley police and University of California police responded to help with the investigation.

According to one description put out by an officer over the radio, at least one individual in a red sweatshirt shot eastbound from Durant at the larger group in the intersection with Bowditch. Many of the physical descriptions included red clothing.

Police recovered shell casings on Durant, “almost down to Top Dog,” which is several parcels west of Bowditch, and on Bowditch itself. Police said there were at least 30 casings to recover at the scene. Officers reviewed surveillance video and collected witness statements in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police closed some lanes to traffic during the investigation, and at least one vehicle was reportedly damaged by gunfire.

Berkeleyside will update this story once additional information is available.