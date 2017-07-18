BPD answers questions on militarization, staffing, protests, more

Monday night’s community forum with the Berkeley police included a Q&A with Police Chief Andy Greenwood that touched on militarization, staffing levels, traffic violations, the budget, political protests, policy changes and more. Berkeleyside live-streamed the meeting on Facebook.

The raw video appears below. Forgive technical difficulties; it’s an imperfect set-up but many found it helpful to see what was going on while it happened. We’ll keep working to improve how we handle live streams, but much of the Q&A was captured.

Three more evening events are scheduled in other parts of town: Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Berkeley Public Library South Branch, 1901 Russell St.; Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Berkeley Jewish Community Center, 1414 Walnut St., and Thursday, Sept. 7 at a location to be determined. All four events are scheduled to last from 6-9 p.m.

Before the Q&A, Greenwood also provided an overview of the department’s mission, vision and values. It appears below.

