The Berkeley Wire: 07.18.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Car display at Salsa Sunday in Berkeley. Photo: Ted Friedman

UC Berkeley is adding additional services for transgender students (UCB News)
A Look Back: Courts report record high revenues(East Bay Times)
Food shoppers benefit from North Berkeley/Albany competition (East Bay Times)
BART opens Clipper-only entrance in downtown Berkeley (Daily Cal)
PRC will investigate BPD handling of Urban Shield meeting (Daily Cal)
Camp Kee Tov turns 50 (J Weekly)