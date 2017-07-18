UC Berkeley is adding additional services for transgender students (UCB News)
A Look Back: Courts report record high revenues(East Bay Times)
Food shoppers benefit from North Berkeley/Albany competition (East Bay Times)
BART opens Clipper-only entrance in downtown Berkeley (Daily Cal)
PRC will investigate BPD handling of Urban Shield meeting (Daily Cal)
Camp Kee Tov turns 50 (J Weekly)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.18.17
