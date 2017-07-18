The Well Café offers a healthy dose of alternative healing in its food and drinks (Nosh)
A modern guide to Uptown Oakland (7×7)
Diablo Dish: Les Arceaux to bring southern French cuisine to Berkeley (Diablo)
Mock (Yeah), Ing (Yeah), Bird (Yeah), Yeah (Yeah)! (SF Weekly)
Livermore’s getting a rooftop restaurant, Aviation (East Bay Times)
Ippudo will officially rain ramen down on Berkeley in July (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 07.18.17
