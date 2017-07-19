The Berkeley Wire: 07.19.17

Oakland magazine acquires East Bay Express (Oakland Magazine)
Report says police 6x more likely to use force against Black people (Express)
What keeps a CRISPR creator up at night? (Neo.Life)
Conversion therapy lawsuit filed against Berkeley therapist (Daily Cal)
South Berkeley Senior Center reopens (East Bay Times)
She’s pushing the bounds of the Hasidic tradition (J Weekly)
