The Nosh Wire: 07.19.17

By Nosh editors
Lemon coconut and Mexican chocolate cookies from Julie’s Tea. Photo: Sarah Han

Chick’n Rice is coming to Berkeley, Swan’s Market turns 100, Duende deal (Nosh)
Navi Kitchen ready to roll out Indian pizza, dinner service (The E’ville Eye)
Admiral Maltings to produce craft beer malt in Alameda’s Former Naval Yard (EBX)
Caviar founders have their expansion hopes for their Berkeley Thai restaurant, Chick’n Rice  (SFGate)
Heavenly bites: La Capilla dishes up lovely Mexican cuisine in a serene setting in West Berkeley (Oakland)
Grand opening alert: these restaurants are coming soon (San Francisco Magazine)