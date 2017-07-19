Opinion: Berkeley prof’s actions put campus credibility on the line

Call it a tale of two studies.

A team of UC Berkeley researchers, led by economics Professor Michael Reich, released a report last month suggesting that Seattle’s widely watched minimum wage experiment had no impact on restaurant industry employment. Six days later, a different team of economists — this one based at the University of Washington, and originally funded by the city itself — released its own study documenting a 9% reduction in hours worked among affected employees.

Differences in data may explain the different results: the Washington scholars had access to better data than the Berkeley team, and were able to look at the hours worked by individual employees instead of relying on an industry-wide employment snapshot. (David Autor of MIT, one of the top labor economists in the country, called the Washington study “very credible.”)

But perhaps more important than reconciling the two results is understanding why there were dueling reports in the first place. It’s a story that should concern anyone in the city concerned with Berkeley’s scholarly credibility.

The Reich-led Berkeley team is unquestionably the country’s foremost academic proponent of raising the minimum wage. It has released over a dozen state- and locality-specific reports detailing what it believes are the benefits of a higher minimum wage. Asked last year by the Albany (NY) Times-Union to identify a report it had released that was skeptical of a proposed increase, the team couldn’t name one.

Based on emails obtained by my organization via a public records request, the Times-Union reported that the Berkeley team often coordinates with advocacy groups for a higher minimum wage. This coordination isn’t limited to New York: when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti needed a study demonstrating the benefits of a proposed $13 minimum wage in the city, his office contacted the team at Berkeley. The mayor’s deputy chief of staff said in one email that such a report would “need to demonstrate clearly how this will help labor and the economy in general.” The Berkeley team subsequently produced such a report.

A similar dynamic defines the dust-up over the conflicting studies in Seattle. When the Berkeley minimum wage report was released, it contained an unusual disclaimer on the cover: The report “was prepared at the request of the Office of the Mayor of Seattle.” The city had already funded the University of Washington team to study its minimum wage experiment. If such an inquiry was already ongoing — indeed, if the mayor’s office knew that a report from the city-funded team was due to be released in the near future — why ask a team at Berkeley to do its own report?

Seattle Weekly, the city’s widely read alt-weekly newspaper, did its own reporting and answered this question in an article with this eye-catching title: “The City Knew the Bad Minimum Wage Report Was Coming Out, So It Called Up Berkeley.” The paper explained the timeline in detail: first, the University of Washington team shares an early copy of its unflattering results with city; next, the city provides the study to a Berkeley team known to favor higher wage floors; then, the Berkeley team releases its own flattering report on Seattle’s wage law, as well as a media-embargoed criticism of the Washington report timed for the day of its release.

In subsequent reporting, Fox News obtained emails confirming that Reich and the Berkeley team had been given a deadline by the mayor’s office: Their report “was to be completed just before the University of Washington team announced its results.” Commentators on the left and right have understandably been critical of the mayor’s actions. One Seattle Times columnist put it this way: “That Mayor Ed Murray went out and recruited a labor-friendly Berkeley researcher to bash the UW economics study before it was even released doesn’t exactly suggest an open mind.”

I’m not a disinterested observer in this debate, either. The nonprofit that I manage receives some of its support from the business community and has a track record of explaining how minimum wage hikes reduce opportunities for the least-skilled jobseekers.

But if you’re tempted to dismiss my opinion based on these priors, consider this thought experiment: imagine that the current Republican administration in Washington, DC, received an early copy of a study from a government-funded research team, detailing the devastating impacts of climate change. Knowing the release date of the study, the administration asks a group of climate-skeptic scholars to produce its own report on the topic — as well as a detailed critique of the original report, for release on the same day

If you’d be outraged over an instance of study-shopping such as this one, you should be equally upset over Berkeley’s participation in a public relations campaign orchestrated by Seattle’s mayor to undermine a city-funded research team.If Professor Reich believes that I haven’t captured the entire story, I’d welcome the opportunity to discuss it in a public format. (He and I were scheduled to appear together earlier this month on KPCC in Los Angeles, but he cancelled shortly before the interview.) Consistent with Berkeley’s campus motto — fiat lux, or “let there be light” — the professor should help illuminate this minimum wage mystery.