Alert: Mountain lion seen in Berkeley

A mountain lion was seen in Berkeley on Wednesday morning not far from UC Berkeley, campus police have announced.

According to the University of California Police Department, a report came in Wednesday just before noon about a mountain lion seen east of the Clark Kerr Campus track.

Clark Kerr is located at 2601 Warring St., and the track is farther east, south of Dwight Way and east of Sport Lane.

According to UCPD, “Deer are a major food source for Mountain Lions. In the past couple of years, several sightings of mountain lions have occurred in the hills above the Berkeley campus and carcasses of animals suspected to have been attacked by mountain lions were also discovered.”

UCPD released the following tips to the community.

To reduce the chances of encountering a mountain lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm’s reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.

To reduce the chances of an attack when encountering a mountain lion: