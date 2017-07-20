Public input sought on Civic Center park design (East Bay Times)
Defense Department pours $65M into making CRISPR safer (UCB News)
Former City Councilwoman Betty Olds dies at 96 (East Bay Times)
Regents approve new provost and other officers (Daily Cal)
Aftel Archive of Curious Scents offers intoxicating trip (Daily Cal)
Chinese firm making foray into the US acquires will build in Berkeley (Bisnow)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.20.17
