The Nosh Wire: 07.20.17

By Nosh editors
The Jäger Schnitzel at Brotzeit Lokal in Jack London Square. Photo: Larry Miller/Flickr

Nosh on the Town: Mockingbird in Oakland (Nosh)
Marshawn Lynch to acquire Emeryville soul food institution Scend’s (E’ville Eye)
Shoppers benefit from fierce Albany/North Berkeley grocery competition (East Bay Times)
Bay Area Bites Guide: The 15 Best Burger Spots in Oakland and Berkeley (KQED)
Soak in the sun on these 16 Oakland patios (Eater)