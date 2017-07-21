UC Berkeley offers to waive venue fee for right-wing speaker (Sacto Bee)
Council members outline policy goals at progressive forum (Daily Cal)
Hannah Rothstein fights climate change with memes (Express)
UC Berkeley rolls out new policy for inviting speakers (Mercury News)
Grad’s start-up diverts one million pounds of food to shelters (NBC)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.21.17
UC Berkeley offers to waive venue fee for right-wing speaker (Sacto Bee)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »