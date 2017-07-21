The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of July 21-23

KILLING MY LOBSTER San Francisco’s Killing My Lobster sketch comedy group comes to Freight & Salvage on Friday night for a performance of Camp KML. Here’s what they say: “Who wants to go back to camp? Yup, neither do we. That’s why this summer Killing My Lobster is bringing camp to you. Pack your bug spray, sleeping bag, and emergency inhaler because we’re touring the Bay Area with a bus load of sketch comedy that smells of must, sun block, and severe bleach. We’ll sing Kumbaya, so you don’t have to.” Still doubtful? Check out the self-described “dumb trailer.”Camp KML is intended for adults. Friday, July 21, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” I hope you don’t need the It List to convince you of Shakespeare’s absolute supremacy as a dramatist. But if you need convincing, or want to revel once again in Puck, Bottom and Titania (and so many others), Inferno Theatre is opening its free summer production of the great romance at John Hinkel Park on Saturday. (Pro tip: if your only knowledge of the play is the bizarre film version with James Cagney as Bottom, erase that from your memory with a live performance.) Adapted, directed and designed by Giulio Cesare Perrone. Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 4 p.m. (and running Saturdays and Sundays through August 13), John Hinkel Park, 41 Somerset Pl.

BEETLE Beetle is a neo-soul band formed in New Orleans by Bay Area bassist Jenelle Roccaforte (seen left), vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa, and trumpet/keyboardist Anthony Coleman. They’re performing at the California Jazz Conservatory on Sunday – Roccaforte studied at the CJC. Beetle blends elements of jazz, hip-hop, and funk, rooted in deep grooves and illustrious harmonic textures. Sunday, July 23, 4:30 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2087 Addison St.

BASH BROOM Here’s a way to work up a sweat before you go to one of our more relaxing evening suggestions this weekend. Friends of Five Creeks have transformed the area around Tilden Park’s century-old merry-go-round by removing big, fire-prone French broom. But new, small ones spring from seed for years, especially after last winter’s rains. Help the Friends consolidate the progress at this light-duty work party, ending with a free merry-go-round ride! Snacks, water, tools, and gloves provided. Wear long pants, long sleeves, socks, and closed-toed shoes with good traction. Because of the possibility of poison oak, this event is not suitable for very young children. No RSVP needed: just show up, ready to work. Meet at Buckeye Picnic Area. Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m., Tilden Park.

THIRD EYE BLIND Twenty years after the release of their first – and eponymous – album, Third Eye Blind will for the first time ever play the album live in its entirety at the Greek Theatre on Sunday night. The track “Semi-Charmed Life” peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and was number one in Modern Rock Tracks for eight weeks. The band follows the recreation of their debut album with their new music, including the recently released EP “We Are Drugs.” Sunday, July 23, 6:30 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Rd.

