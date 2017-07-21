The Nosh Wire: 07.21.17

By Nosh editors
Omelette and frites at Pompette in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Berkeley’s Sugarlogix is engineering a sugar that’s good for you (Nosh)
Farley’s East: Growing with the Community (510 Foodie)
Cuff & Collar offers homey atmosphere steps from downtown Martinez (East Bay Times)
Marshawn Lynch taking over Emeryville soul food spot, Scend’s (SFGate)
Swan’s Market celebrates 100 years (East Bay Express)
Best burgers in Oakland (East Bay Dish)