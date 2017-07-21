Residents evacuated as fire breaks out in north Berkeley

Residents of the 1300 block of Arch Street and Spruce Street were ordered to evacuate their homes around 4:50 a.m. when a fire broke out in a garage in an alleyway, according to Berkeley police.

Those woken from their sleep were told to go to the 2300 block of Rose Street, according to Berkeley police. The Berkeley Fire Department quickly knocked down the flames and residents were gradually allowed back into their homes. Smoke lingered in the area and police recommended that residents keep their windows shut.

Brad Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood, wrote to Berkeleyside to say he heard sirens around 4:30 am.

“I saw flames through the tops of houses (from Spruce and Rose) with large embers flying,” Johnson wrote. “BPD went door-to-door along Spruce Street on the east side. The house appears to be on Arch. The visible fire died almost instantly when BFD got the water going. I heard some people on the street talking about somebody in an alley trying to put out flames. And a couple of people very upset. “

Berkeleyside will update the story when more information becomes available.