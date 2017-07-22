Man in leopard-skin jacket arrested in Berkeley after sex grab near campus

Police arrested a 37-year-old man near the UC Berkeley campus after a woman said he grabbed her breast while she was walking, authorities report.

Police arrested Ye Vang, 37, at 1:30 a.m. in connection with the case, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office.

The female victim told a University of California police officer at 1:15 a.m. that she had been walking when a man came up to her and grabbed her. She told the officer the man had long black hair and a goatee, and was wearing jeans and a “leopard skin jacket.”

UCPD officers spotted the man and turned him over to the Berkeley Police Department. UCPD said Vang was arrested “on unrelated charges,” but did not say what they were. UCPD released a statement shortly after noon Saturday about the incident.

According to records online, Vang was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction, both misdemeanors.

He is being held on $5,500 bail and is scheduled for arraignment Monday at 2 p.m. at the Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call BPD at 510-981-5900.