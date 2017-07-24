Berkeley man gets life sentence for prostituting teen (Mercury News)
Atheist Richard Dawkins pulled from KPFA over Islam remarks(Newsweek)
East Bay Express purchased, getting new editor-in-chief (Daily Cal)
Pieology on Telegraph Avenue closes after three years (Daily Cal)
Cal offers to waive fee for right-wing speaker (US News & World Report)
Nanny sentenced for using violence against infant (Bay City News)
Draw Billiard Club approaches its opening downtown (Express)
Pediatric clinic moves from Oakland to Berkeley (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.24.17
