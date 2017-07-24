East Bay Bars have a staffing problem (Nosh)
Raider’s Marshawn Lynch is buying Emeryville soul food restaurant (East Bay Times)
Oakland: The Bay Area’s underrated food destination (Travel Pulse)
Take a gondola to eat at the Oakland Zoo (SF Weekly)
Fieldwork Brewery Co: A juggernaut built on fresh beer (Inside Scoop)
Kebabery takes a stab at fast-casual in the East Bay (SF Chronicle)
The Nosh Wire: 07.24.17
