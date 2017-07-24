Police respond to shots fired near San Pablo Park

By Natalie Orenstein
Unconfirmed police reports describe a possible shooting at Acton and Burnett streets. Photo: Google Maps

Berkeley police responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle on Acton and Burnett streets near San Pablo Park around 4:40 p.m. Monday. There are no reports of anyone being shot.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in a green or black “beat-up Acura,” according to unconfirmed Berkeley Police Department scanner reports. The department tracked the driver, described as a black male in a hunter’s hat, going west on Ashby Avenue.

The driver fired a pistol out of his car window outside 2905 Acton St., according to the scanner information. There are unconfirmed reports of casings on the ground by the house.

Berkeleyside is waiting to hear back from Berkeley police for more information and will update this story as necessary.