Police respond to shots fired near San Pablo Park

Berkeley police responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle on Acton and Burnett streets near San Pablo Park around 4:40 p.m. Monday. There are no reports of anyone being shot.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in a green or black “beat-up Acura,” according to unconfirmed Berkeley Police Department scanner reports. The department tracked the driver, described as a black male in a hunter’s hat, going west on Ashby Avenue.

The driver fired a pistol out of his car window outside 2905 Acton St., according to the scanner information. There are unconfirmed reports of casings on the ground by the house.

