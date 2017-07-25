The Nosh Wire: 07.25.17

By Nosh editors
The Original Grinder sandwich from the Butcher’s Son vegan deli in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Beyond pho and banh mi: Chef Tu David Phu’s Ăn (Nosh)
Pieology on Telegraph Avenue closes after 3 years (Daily Cal)
Who won Livermore Valley’s Taste our Terroir food and wine competition? (East Bay Times)
Body of Tomales Bay Oyster Company owner recovered in nearby waters (Press Democrat)
Perle set to debut in Montclair Village (SF Chronicle)
Food editor Luke Tsai picks his 10 favorite meals of the year (San Francisco Magazine)