Yvette Felarca’s arraignment on riot charges set for Aug. 10 (East Bay Times)
The CRISPR battle is back as UC Berkeley files an appeal (Tech Crunch)
Journalism School is robbed of $25K worth of equipment (Daily Cal)
Burglars busted down 12 doors in J School theft (SF Gate)
Country Joe McDonald keeps preaching (Oakland Magazine)
Berkeley’s Inspector Quirky (The Monthly)
In Berkeley, hope grows on a wishing tree (NBC)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.26.17
