The Nosh Wire: 07.26.17

By Nosh editors
The Black and Tan sundae from Fentons in Oakland. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Breaking bread, building community at Hella Black Brunch (Nosh)
First Taste: Shinmai serves a twist on the Japanese izakaya (plus ramen!) in Uptown Oakland (7×7)
Yo Tambien to bring arepas to Cosecha anniversary (East Bay Express)
Draw Billiard Club approaches its downtown Berkeley unveiling (East Bay Express)
Best burgers in Oakland (East Bay Dish)
Staying cool with Korean cold noodles or mul-naengmyeon (Focus Snap Eat)