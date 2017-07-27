Hidden Berkeley: Inside the Lawson mine shaft (UCB News)
Summer algae forces boats off water in Aquatic Park (Bay Nature)
Marina Ratner, a mathematician who found midlife fame, dies at 78 (NYT)
A writer’s eclectic home in Berkeley (Apartment Therapy)
Chinese investor bets on Berkeley housing (SF Business Times)
Woman who sued UC, Berkeley for $23M drops lawsuit (Courthouse News)
UC Berkeley to get $400K for Mark Twain project (Daily Cal)
Misrepresented Hearst Court fire leads to BFD response (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.27.17
Hidden Berkeley: Inside the Lawson mine shaft (UCB News)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »