The Berkeley Wire: 07.27.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Indian Rock by Ted Friedman

Hidden Berkeley: Inside the Lawson mine shaft (UCB News)
Summer algae forces boats off water in Aquatic Park (Bay Nature)
Marina Ratner, a mathematician who found midlife fame, dies at 78 (NYT)
A writer’s eclectic home in Berkeley (Apartment Therapy)
Chinese investor bets on Berkeley housing (SF Business Times)
Woman who sued UC, Berkeley for $23M drops lawsuit (Courthouse News)
UC  Berkeley to get $400K for Mark Twain project (Daily Cal)
Misrepresented Hearst Court fire leads to BFD response (Daily Cal)