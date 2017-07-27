Ippudo Berkeley opens tomorrow. Feast your eyes on these bowls of ramen (Nosh)
Eat your vegetables at the Kebabery (East Bay Express)
Cuisine traditions converge nicely at Pompette, but the restaurant’s service is still finding its footing (Oakland Magazine)
Where to eat and drink in Temescal (Eater)
Local links (East Bay Dish)
The Nosh Wire: 07.27.17
Ippudo Berkeley opens tomorrow. Feast your eyes on these bowls of ramen (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »