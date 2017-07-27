The Nosh Wire: 07.27.17

By Nosh editors
An egg seller at the Old Oakland Farmers market. Photo: gwen/Flickr

Ippudo Berkeley opens tomorrow. Feast your eyes on these bowls of ramen (Nosh)
Eat your vegetables at the Kebabery (East Bay Express)
Cuisine traditions converge nicely at Pompette, but the restaurant’s service is still finding its footing (Oakland Magazine)
Where to eat and drink in Temescal (Eater)
Local links (East Bay Dish)