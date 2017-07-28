Berkeley Police ask for help, video footage, from recent shooting incident

Berkeley Police are asking the community for help in their investigation of an incident on Monday, June 24, in which shots were fired in the area of San Pablo Park in southwest Berkeley.

In an alert released Thursday, the police said they were particularly interested in hearing from people who live in the area who had security camera footage from that afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, two groups were involved in an altercation, firing at each other and hitting two residences but no people, Sgt. Todd Sabins told Berkeleyside Monday. The suspects “fled in all different directions,” Sabins said. BPD has not released descriptions of the suspects, and the involvement of a vehicle was not confirmed, he said, although scanner audio reviewed by Berkeleyside suggested shots had been fired from a vehicle.

Nobody reported being injured during the incident. However two houses on the 1300 block of Burnett Street were struck by bullets.

A Burnett Street resident spoke to Berkeleyside Tuesday about how a bullet was shot into her home. She was tidying up her living room on Monday afternoon when a bullet shot into her home and all the way across the room, missing her head by a foot or so and creating holes in two different walls. The resident said she was utterly stunned when the bullet made an “explosion in the wall” and whizzed passed her face.

Police ask that if you have information or video footage, you contact its Homicide-Felony Assault Unit at 510-981-5741.