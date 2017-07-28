The Berkeley Wire: 07.28.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
UC Berkeley: Reflecting pond and the Starr East Asian Library by Film & Photo Archivist

Richard Dawkins has found a new venue in Marin to speak (Religion News Service)
Marian Diamond, known for studying Einstein’s brain, dies at 90 (UCB News)
UC Berkeley fights back after epic loss in CRISPR verdict (East Bay Times)
Lorraine Zimmerman, a bookstore owner, dies at 76 (Laguna Beach Indy)