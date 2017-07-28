Bites: Proposition Chicken to Oakland, No No Burger, Nieves Cinco de Mayo

PROP C COMING TO LAKESHORE San Francisco’s Proposition Chicken is opening a second location on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. The fast-casual restaurant located on Market Street is co-owned by SF restaurateurs Ari Feingold, Maxwell Cohen (who co-own Straw in Hayes Valley) and Elizabeth Wells (who owns Southpaw BBQ and Brewery in the Mission). The trio had been looking to expand Prop C for the last two years before finding the spot in the former location of Lakeshore Produce (which moved down the street to 3312 Lakeshore). Proposition Chicken is known for its chicken, natch, which it offers fried, “flipped” (rotisserie) or fake (a crispy BBQ tofu alternative) in sandwiches, salads or as a main entree. The Oakland Proposition Chicken is slated to open on Sept. 13. Proposition Chicken will be at 3260 Lakeshore Ave. (between Lake Park and Trestle Glen), Oakland.

NO NO BURGER AT ENCUENTRO Jack London Square vegetarian café and wine bar Encuentro has been officially closed since January this year, but it’s been hosting pop-up events featuring its own food, as well as those by local, like-minded businesses. One of those businesses is No No Burger, a mobile vegetarian burger restaurant, which has been popping up intermittently at Encuentro all year. No No makes its patties with non-GMO soy protein that are then grilled and topped with a variety of sauces and fixings. The menu includes five burger variations, including a classic burger with lettuce, pickles, both grilled and raw onions, tomatoes and No No sauce, the Ring of Fire burger with addition of buffalo jalapeños, cheddar and BBQ sauce, and the Volcano burger with cheddar, fried jalapeños, grilled pineapple, bacon and Teriyaki-Sriracha sauce. It also serves two types of fries — crinkle-cut and waffle-cut, covered in vegan mayo and Sriracha. Starting on Aug. 3, No No Burger will be at the Encuentro space on a daily basis. Lacey Sher of Encuentro told Nosh that No No will be in her old space for the month of August, as they are “trying out a brick and mortar.” No No, which has a truck that it parks at SOMA StrEat Food Park in San Francisco, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. No No Burger will be at 550 Second St. (at Clay), Oakland.

FREE ICE CREAM AT NIEVES CINCO DE MAYO Luis Abundis first started making his homemade frozen treats 26 years ago, selling paletas (popsicles) out of a push-cart at the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Oakland’s San Antonio Park. These days, you’ll find him at his family-run brick-and-mortar, Nieves Cinco de Mayo, a small ice cream shop at the Fruitvale Public Market, where he serves his freshly made ice creams, sorbets and refreshing Mexican treats like mangonadas and sandi-locas. To commemorate its 10th year in Fruitvale, Nieves Cinco de Mayo is throwing a party on Sunday, July 30th, from 3 to 6 p.m. Stop by for free ice cream, snacks and live music. Nieves Cinco de Mayo is at 3340 E. 12th St. (in the Fruitvale Public Market), Oakland.

SMOKE (AND BOIL) ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM If a bevy of Southern-style soul food and California beers sounds like your idea of a perfect evening, you’ll want to head to Forage Kitchen in Uptown Oakland for “BBQ, Boil and Beer.” This event, co-hosted by Oakland caterers Samara Southern Creations and Smokin Woods BBQ will feature a mouthwatering menu of eats that include baby back ribs, grilled chicken, coleslaw, short rib sliders, a Cajun seafood boil and peach cobbler. To wash it all down, there’ll be blackberry lemon sweet tea, “Country Thyme” lemonade and beers from local breweries including Temescal Brewing, Fort Point and Local Brewing Co., as well as sangria and wine. BBQ, Boil and Beer takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 12. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Forage Kitchen is at 478 25th St. (between Broadway and Telegraph), Oakland.

A NEW TEMESCAL BEER + FOOD TOUR Edible Excursions, which hosts walking food tours in San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland has a new East Bay offering: Temescal Beers and Bites. Over the course of three hours and 30 minutes, attendees will visit four of the area’s many breweries, tasting rooms and beer halls that serve both suds and tasty eats. Stops may include Rose’s Taproom, Hog’s Apothecary, Temescal Brewing, Lanesplitter Pizza and Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack (which is, technically, in Longfellow, but very close to Temescal), where guests will sample two to three pilsners, ales and other brews at each spot — or more, if they decide to buy additional beers on their own tab. The “Bites” part of the tour will include tastes of charcuterie, pizza, craft root beer floats and other fare that go down best with beer. The next Temescal Beers and Bites is happening from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets are $110 per person.

RAISE A GLASS TO NATIONAL IPA DAY AT HONOR National India Pale Ale Day falls on the first Thursday of August. To celebrate the beery holiday for America’s favorite hoppy beer style, Emeryville’s Honor Kitchen and Cocktails is giving out a limited-edition commemorative glass to customers who purchase a pint of its Honor IPA on Aug. 3, between the hours of 4:30 and 11 p.m. Honor Kitchen and Cocktails is at 1411 Powell St. (at Hollis), Emeryville.



DINNER AND A MOVIE The 37th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival is happening now, and next week, the fest heads over the bridge to the East Bay for a tasty food and film pairing. “Film and Feast” starts with a Middle Eastern buffet-style dinner and wine pairings at Albany’s Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar. The meal will feature a spread of kabobs, fresh flat breads and hummus. Then, the event moseys down Solano Avenue to the Albany Twin theater, for a screening of writer/director Maha Haj’s debut film, Personal Affairs. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here. “Film and Feast” starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Zaytoon, located at 1133 Solano Ave. (at Kains), Albany and moves to the Albany Twin at 1115 Solano Ave. (at Kains), Albany.

