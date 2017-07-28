Bites: Proposition Chicken to Oakland; No No Burger; Nieves Cinco de Mayo (Nosh)
Walnut Creek gets its second Peruvian restaurant, Limon (East Bay Times)
Impossible Burger teams up with Gott’s Roadside and Umami Burger (SF Weekly)
Japanese ramen legend Ippudo opens in Berkeley (East Bay Express)
Chief Food Critic Josh Sens Picks His 10 Favorite Meals of the Year (San Francisco Magazine)
CUESA’s first cocktail event in Oakland (East Bay Dish)
The Nosh Wire: 07.28.17
