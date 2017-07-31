Berkeley’s Kite Festival is a chance to enjoy the outdoors (SF Chronicle)
Zoning Board approves construction of six-story building (Daily Cal)
Milo Yiannopoulos is ‘thrilled’ that his Cal talk was shut down (Mediaite)
Amir Talai in Berkeley Rep’s ‘Octoroon’ (California)
Berkeley moves to ban discrimination against low-income renters (East Bay Times)
Suspects escape after police chase through Berkeley (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 07.31.17
Berkeley’s Kite Festival is a chance to enjoy the outdoors (SF Chronicle)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »