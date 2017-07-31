Police report attempted robbery, assault with a knife in People’s Park

The UC Berkeley Police Department responded to an attempted robbery, an assault with a deadly weapon and a battery in People’s Park Sunday.

In an advisory message issued around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday July 30, UCPD reported that at 7:58 a.m. that morning a man who was in the park was approached by another man who attempted to grab the victim’s cell phone and threatened him with a knife.

The suspect lunged at the victim with the knife but missed. The victim held on to his phone and the suspect punched the victim twice in the face. The suspect fled the area westbound on foot. UCPD searched the area but could not find the suspect. The victim, who, the police reported was not affiliated with UC Berkeley, suffered a laceration to his face but declined medical attention.

The suspect was described as a black male, 30s to 40s in age, 5’7” in height, with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black pants and carrying a pair of blue and red shoes.

A spate of crimes in People’s Park earlier this month, including two assaults, sent a total of three people to the hospital. In June, a 2-year-old boy who was playing at the park’s playground had to be taken to the hospital after a woman put what she called a “Tootsie Roll” in his mouth that was actually methamphetamine.

UCPD ask that if those who have any information about Sunday’s crime contact: UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau — tel: 510-642-0472, between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. during business hours, except holidays; and tel: 510-642-6760 at all other times.