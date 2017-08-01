Bites: The Half Orange is closing, Umami Mart’s Matsuri Festival, La Marcha wines

HALF ORANGE CLOSING WEDNESDAY Sad news! Wednesday, Aug 2. will be the last of service for Jay Porter’s casual farm-to-table burger and craft beer spot The Half Orange in Fruitvale. The three-year-old eatery will be Porter’s second restaurant in Oakland to close — his critically acclaimed California-Baja restaurant Salsipuedes in Longfellow shuttered in April 2016 after a mere eight months of business, citing that it was unable to gain traction with the neighborhood (since its closure, The Kebabery, run by the owners of Camino, has taken its space). In May this year, Porter attempted to reboot The Half Orange with new hours and a more focused menu that honed in on customer favorites. Unfortunately, these amendments were too little, too late to keep The Half Orange afloat. Before moving to Oakland to open The Half Orange and Salsipuedes, Porter owned and ran sausage and beer spot The Linkery in his hometown, San Diego, the first no-tipping table service restaurant. Porter told Nosh in a phone interview this morning, “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m feeling less physically capable of what needs to be done [to keep the business going]. I was looking for ways to keep putting out a good product within the level of engagement I was capable of doing, but it requires a lot of work to do a good job. I’m not really able to do that in this industry right now.” Porter, who is 47, noted the extreme amount of work it takes to own and operate a small business, and said that he couldn’t imagine himself still doing it for another 10 to 15 years. “Everyone has an expiration date, and I’ve felt mine pass,” he said. Porter said he is now looking for a buyer for the space, and already has several interested parties. He told Nosh, “I really want to get a restaurant that’s going to be successful, and one we’ll want to go to.” Porter lives in Fruitvale, less than a mile away from The Half Orange. “That location is important to the community, so we want to steward in something that will be really good.” In the meantime, Porter will continue consulting with restaurants and is in the midst of creating restaurant software products, ones that will help other restaurant owner-operators handle the “tedious work” — the endless administrative paperwork — that can make the job so frustrating. He hopes to have a product on the market by the end of the year. Porter says that although his time running his own restaurant is over, he’s excited to see that there are many who are willing and ready to take on the trials and tribulations of running a food business. But for him, he’s done. So there it is folks — get your last taste of The Half Orange today and tomorrow (open 3 to 9 p.m.) before saying good bye forever. The Half Orange is at 3340 E 12th St. (at E. 33rd), Oakland.

UMAMI MART’S 5th MATSURI FESTIVAL Old Oakland Japanese barware, boutique and bottle shop Umami Mart is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend — five years in business! Umami Mart — co-run by Kayoko Akabori and Yoko Kumano — first started as an international food blog in 2009, but opened a retail store on Broadway at Ninth Street in 2012, where it has continued to expand its offerings over the years beyond the pretty Japanese bar tools and cookware that it’s best known for. These days, you’ll also find fun and interesting snacks and cooking ingredients (like a whisky smoked shoyu), a self-published cookbook and an ever-expanding variety of hard-to-find and premium Japanese sakes and beers inside. Every year Umami Mart hosts a free matsuri (festival) to celebrate its birthday and this time it’s bringing its next door neighbors and frequent collaborators, Belgian beer bar The Trappist, on board. The Trappist will serve several Japanese beers (Hitachino Nest, Echigo, Yoho and Baird) and Momokawa sake on tap. There’ll also be non-alcoholic drinks like Suntory Free beer, yuzu soda and cold brew by Red Bay Coffee. For eats, you’ll find Japanese fried chicken from Abura-ya, spicy tan-tan men by Shiba Ramen and savory and sweet Japanese crepes by J-Shack. Entertainment will be provided by Emeryville Taiko and DJ Jody Stillwater. Although entry to the event is free, food and drinks will be sold by each vendor — drinks will be sold cash only, so hit the ATM before you go. And, take note, the party is 21+, so leave the kids at home. The fifth annual Matsuri Festival will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Old Oakland parking lot behind Umami Mart and the Trappist, on Washington Street, between 8th and 9th, Oakland.