The Nosh Wire: 08.01.17

By Nosh editors
The Leelu Potato pizza at Navi Kitchen in Emerville. Photo: Sarah Han

Bites: The Half Orange is closing, Umami Mart’s Matsuri Festival, La Marcha wines (Nosh)
New cafe Gadani opens in Downtown Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Degrees Plato hops into Oakland’s Laurel (SF Weekly)
Animal rights group to local business: post our sign or we’ll keep up weekly protests (Eater)
Oakland’s Contrasto brings Italian fine dining to an unassuming spot (San Francisco Magazine)
Temescal’s ‘Freedom Farmers Market’ enters 5th season (Hoodline)