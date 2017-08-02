Crews respond to wildland fire in East Bay hills

Crews from several agencies are responding to a working wildland fire Wednesday which started near Signpost 15 on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel was on scene.

Around 2:45 p.m. there were two separate areas of fire, according to Dinkelspiel who spoke to a firefighter on scene — one northern section on the west side of Grizzly Peak, which was mostly contained, and a section further south, which is on both sides of the road and heading to Contra Costa County.

Billowing smoke rising up from the hills can be seen from Berkeley and around the East Bay.

According to East Bay Regional Park District interim fire chief John Swanson, after starting on the west side of Grizzly Peak, which is UC Berkeley property, it “quickly spotted across and jumped Grizzly Peak” which is Tilden Park property. Swanson estimates the fire is in excess of five acres, and around 3:30 p.m. he believed it was still spreading.

About 100 children who were attending summer camp in the Gillespie area of Tilden have been moved to the Golf Course parking lot in order to be picked up by their guardians. EBRPD has also closed the steam train, according to Swanson.

Shortly before 3 p.m. personnel from the Berkeley Space Science Lab and MSRI buildings were being evacuated as a precaution, according to Dave Curtis on Twitter. Another tipster told Berkeleyside that Berkeley Lab staff were all being told to leave and power was being cut as precaution due to the fire. Spokesman Jon Weiner confirmed that “portions of the Lab” were being asked to go home.

UCPD issued an alert at 3:15 p.m. confirming an evacuation was recommended for Lawrence Hall of Science, MSRI and Space Sciences due to wildland fire. “Others should avoid the area. Road closures remain in effect,” they wrote.

However later the lab said: “We recognize that traffic leaving the Lab is near gridlock due to the current evacuation. UC Berkeley is also being evacuated, adding to the congestion. Employees who haven’t left the Lab property yet should consider carpooling or walking down hill to a safe location. ”

Sometime around 2 p.m. UCPD put out an alert to the UC Berkeley campus community which stated, “Due to fire, PG&E is requiring transformers to be shut down ASAP and power will be lost across campus. Please shut down all electronic devices before 2:40 p.m.”

A ‘unified command’ responded to the fire, with units from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks, Contra Costa County and Cal Fire.

At 1: 45 p.m. Lafayette Police posted an advisory on Twitter, describing smoke in the area as being “from a grass fire in the Berkeley Hills at Grizzly Peak Blvd. at Fish Ranch Rd.”

Police have closed off section of Grizzly Peak, including at the intersection of Centennial Drive. Around 3 p.m. South Park Drive was also closed to traffic.

Around 2 p.m. Dinkelspiel reported seeing a helicopter that appeared to be carrying water overhead. Later she said there were at least two Cal Fire helicopters working the scene. She said water is being scooped up from Lake Anza.

At 2:12 p.m. OFD talked to a reporter and said 70 firefighters were on their way for a “rapid rate of spread.”

Separately, OPD told Dinkelspiel they were also investigating a crime scene in the area, possibly involving two cars, and possibly a person or people being sought by UC Berkeley police. At that time Berkeley Lab went on lockdown as a security measure, according to a spokesman.

Crowd crews with chainsaws and axes were working to create a perimeter by digging up bushes and earth on the west side of Grizzly Peak so that embers don’t jump.

#HillsFire update: @OaklandFireLive offical just told me 70 firefighters are en route for a "rapid rate of spread." Here's where it is: pic.twitter.com/SmRlN5bX5A — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) August 2, 2017

View from Northside @UCBerkeley Campus of grass fire in Berkeley/Oakland hills. 2nd photo shows helicopter w/ water bucket. @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/RzEkivqNhQ — Eric Panzer (@ericpanzer) August 2, 2017

@berkeleyside My son was at Lake Anza with his camp when the helicopters started scooping up water for the fire. https://t.co/jpxzMYKfZr — Torrie LM (@torrie) August 2, 2017

@berkeleyside What is on fire in the Berkeley Hills? pic.twitter.com/96zubFVXNt — Elizabeth Desmond (@desmondea) August 2, 2017

This developing story is being updated as we gather more information.