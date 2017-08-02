The Nosh Wire: 08.02.17

By Nosh editors
Octopus sunomono from Sushi Sho in El Cerrito. Photo: Sarah Han

Local Butcher Shop hangs animal-rights sign under duress to stop protests (Nosh)
Korea by way of California at Oakland’s Nokni (Nosh)
Resurrected Grocery Cafe finally opens in Jack London Square (East Bay Express)
Craft & Spoon now open for Filipino rice bowls and paninis in Uptown Oakland (Eater)
Fruitvale’s The Half Orange shutters Wednesday (Hoodline)
Missteps mar visit to Oakland favorite Dona Tomas (SFGate)