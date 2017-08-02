Local Butcher Shop hangs animal-rights sign under duress to stop protests (Nosh)
Korea by way of California at Oakland’s Nokni (Nosh)
Resurrected Grocery Cafe finally opens in Jack London Square (East Bay Express)
Craft & Spoon now open for Filipino rice bowls and paninis in Uptown Oakland (Eater)
Fruitvale’s The Half Orange shutters Wednesday (Hoodline)
Missteps mar visit to Oakland favorite Dona Tomas (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 08.02.17
Local Butcher Shop hangs animal-rights sign under duress to stop protests (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »